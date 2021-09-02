From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ajebamidele area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital was, on Tuesday evening, thrown into intense fear as suspected kidnappers invaded the community and abducted a couple and two others.

The incident, which took place in Goshen Land Community, in Ajebamidele, has left residents in shock with economic and social activities paralysed.

The incident sparked a massive protest yesterday morning, with the angry residents blocking the Ado-Ikere Highway for about three hours and left commuters stranded.

The protesters claimed that the kidnappers called early yesterday to demand N10 million ransom before their victims would be released.

Among those said to have been kidnapped in the attack, which occurred at about 6.30pm, on Tuesday, included a couple, a pastor and one other resident whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The kidnappers were said to have trailed one of the victims, one Mrs. Falomo, to her house shortly after she arrived home in her car, amidst heavy gunshots.

The gunshots attracted her husband who was said to have come out to confront the armed kidnappers, but he was overpowered and also abducted at gunpoint.

The gunmen kidnapped two other victims amid heavy shooting, while making their way out of the community, with frightened residents scampering for safety.

A resident, Engr Emmanuel Ayodeji, who made the disclosure, said that his sister-in-law was among those kidnapped, adding that the abductors had called the family to demand a ransom of N10 million.

The Chairman of Goshen Landlords Association, Mr Samuel Fasua, said the protest was staged to draw the attention of government to the incident, for the authorities to do something urgent to save the beleaguered residents.

The protesting residents decried the level of insecurity in the land and called on both the Federal and State governments to urgently do something, to save them from criminals.

The road was reopened for traffic at about 10.05am after the police persuaded the protesters to allow traffic to resume.

