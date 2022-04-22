From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man and his wife whose identities could not be immediately ascertained were reported to have died today in Aba, Abia State as a result of an auto crash.

Another person said to have sustained serious injury during the accident, was reported to have been rushed to a hospital in the area where doctors were battling to save his life.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when an auto mechanic was test-running a bus belonging to one of the Pentecostal churches in Aba he had fixed.

The mechanic, said to be moving in a top speed, under poor visibility occasioned by a torrential rain in the city, was said to have rammed into a commercial tricycle coming from the opposite direction on the Ngwa Road/Unity Street junction, off Ama-mong, Aba.

One of the male passengers inside the commercial tricycle was said to have died instantly, while his wife and another passenger who were unconscious, were rushed to the hospital.

Hours later, reports emerged that the injured woman and wife of the earlier victim, had also died.

The dead had been deposited in the morgue, while the injured is said to be receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

