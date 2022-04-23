From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man and his wife whose identities could not be immediately ascertained were reported dead yesterday in Aba, Abia State as a result of an auto crash. Another person said to have sustained serious injury during the accident was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors are said to battling to save his life.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when an auto mechanic was test-running a bus belonging to one of the Pentecostal churches in Aba after he had allegedly fixed it. The man said to be testing the speed performance of the bus was on top speed, under poor visibility occasioned by a torrential rain in the city, when he rammed into a commercial tricycle coming from the opposite direction on the Ngwa Road/Unity Street junction, off Ama-mong, Aba.

One of the male passengers inside the commercial tricycle was said to have died instantly while his wife and another passenger who left unconscious, were rushed to the hospital.