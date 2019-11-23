Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tragedy struck again in Makurdi, the Benue State capital when the dead bodies of a man identified as Greg Indyor, his wife, Linda and their son, of about six years, Terkumawuese were on Friday discovered in their room.

The death of the Indyors is coming just five days after four members of a family of six were burnt to death in a midnight fire which engulfed their house in the state capital.

Sekegh Akaa, an acting Permanent Secretary with Benue State Government had died in the fire which also killed his wife, Linda and two of their children on Monday. Although, details about the death of the Indyors are still sketchy at the time of this report, sources in the area said they may have been strangled to death by unknown persons or inhaled generator fumes. It was also gathered that their little daughter of about two and a half years old was found alive at the scene of the incident.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report however said the cause of death was not yet known until an autopsy is carried out. She said remains of the deceased were found at different spots in the room while some fluid like substance was also seen oozing from the man’s nose.

Anene stated further that their remains had been evacuated from their home located at North Bank area of the metropolis and deposited at the morgue.