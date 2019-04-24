Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A suspected cultist, Ifeanyichukwu Ikechukwu, aka Otalikpukpu, his wife and son were set ablaze while they were in their shrine at Akpom village, Umudioka community, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that Otalikpukpu, a suspected member of Senior Virkins Confraternity (SVC), wife and son were at the shrine when unknown persons stormed the place and set them ablaze.

A source said that they were later rushed to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital in Ogidi where they were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited in the hospital morgue.

However, when the family members went to carry their bodies at the morgue for burial, another tragedy struck as a suspected member of the same cult group mistakenly shot dead a member, Kosiso, while trying to shoot into the air.

A source said: “On hearing that the bodies were being brought, members of the SVC, in a bid to do their own burial rite for their dead member, waited at Afor-Igwe market to escort the bodies to the burial arena and possibly take over the body of their member when the incident happened.

“They wore mourning garment waiting, dancing and brandishing all manner of dangerous weapons, including knives, machetes, charms and guns. They were shooting into the air when tragedy struck.”

But, on a tip-off, the Special Anti Cultism Squad (SPACS) of the state police command led by Mr. Christopher Bassey, stormed the scene and arrested the killer cultist, while others took to their heels.