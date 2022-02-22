From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Spiritual Director of Ave-Maria Prayer Ministry, Ifite Awka, Anambra State, Brother Livinus Okeke, weekend condemned married women’s quest for materialism.

Brother Okeke who made the condemnation in his sermon to mark the 10th anniversary of the ministry said such wives out of ignorance brought curses to their families.

He said it was worrisome that some wives now allegedly demanded some amount of money from their husbands before going to bed with them, noting that some husbands no longer had any say in their families.

According to him, the only respect some wives accorded their husbands, if they liked, was to say “good morning.”

He said that in such a family the husband lived in bondage as the man and the woman would be cat and dog thereby cultivating bad seed on their children.

“There will not be progress and peace and the children in turn will begin to put into practice what they have leant from their parents. I advise that for the interest of peace and prosperity of the family both husband and wife must work, think and reason together so that blessing of the Lord would be bestowed on them.

“Holy Ghost is telling you, go and make peace. We have many Christian mothers today who are packaged trouble makers. An envious wife cannot give you peace. So, families have to pray and don’t be deceived by earthly things, ” he cautioned.

On the part of the husbands, he queried how many of them would on return to house buy something for their wives or give them money.

He explained that some men would do that to also keep their wives happy. He said that was the love he was talking about. He noted that when a man wanted to marry a woman that the man showed that he was capable. He advised that the position should be maintained.

The Spiritual Director thanked God that the church had come a long way and prayed God for more fruitful years ahead, adding that it was God’s divine direction that led to the institution of the ministry.

“Looking at what we have been able to achieve within the decade, you would testify that God has really been faithful to us. At every step of the way, even when it felt like all hell will let loose, God comes in and quenches the raging fire with a gentle breeze.

“This 10th anniversary is a celebration of amazing grace, great favour, health, deliverance, divine turn around, cars, houses, connections and all-round goodness of God,” he said.

He listed some of the problems confronting the ministry to include, finance, minibus for evangelisation, purchase of land behind the altar, among others.

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion, Chief Chigbogu Nweke, thanked God for the 10th anniversary of the ministry and prayed God to guide and protect the cleric to enable him to accomplish his mission on Earth.

Highlights of the occasion were the cutting of anniversary cake and dance from both the women and youth wings of the ministry.