Mr. Akinsola Dimeji is suffering from end-stage kidney failure. The clock ticks for him as he runs from pillar to post seeking a cure to his ailment.

The 45-year-old man, who lives on Oshosun Road, Bamu Village, in lfo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been fighting the battle of his life since he was knocked down by the ailment two years ago.

He said that before he was diagnosed with the kidney problem at Ahmadiya Muslim Hospital, Lagos State, he had been hypertensive for over five years. He could not tell exactly how the hypertension started or what might have led to it.

“When my condition became worse, I was advised to go to Ahmadiya Hospital, where, after many laboratory tests, it was confirmed that my two kidneys were bad and not functioning at all,” the patient said.

He stated that he was subsequently referred to Ayodele Medical Centre in Lagos for a dialysis session in late 2018. The dialysis was able to help him perform the function of his kidneys and has aided him to remain alive.

While complaining that he has spent every kobo he had on the ailment, Dimeji said the dialysis, pints of blood, drugs and others cost him close to N100,000, and the routine needed to be performed twice a week to keep him alive.

His words: “I have sold all my belongings from 2017 till now. The condition is obviously beyond me; that is why I am now crying out to fellow Nigerians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for urgent help.

“The immediate solution is the only option, kidney transplant. It is estimated as N10 million, which I do not have. Another option is the N100,000 twice a week dialysis. Though this is a temporary measure, I was told if the dialysis is consistent and regular on a fortnightly basis, my kidney might pick up and start working effectively again.”

But when the patient asked his doctor how long he would continue the dialysis for his kidney to bounce back, he said the expert informed him that no one could predict the exact date. He said he was only told that it would take a long time to record such recovery.

“I am begging Nigerians, government at all levels and corporate bodies to come to help me get assistance so that the sickness does not take my life. No amount is too small to help me out of my predicament. God will reward you all abundantly as you support me at this my trying moment,” he pleaded.

Dimeji can be reached through his phone number, 08058589438. For any financial assistance, his account number at Ecobank is 0162008794. The account name is Dimeji Akinsola.