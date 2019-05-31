Gloria Ikegbule

Forty-year-old Paulcy Nnamdi Iwuala is critically ill. He is suffering from liver cancer and kidney failure and urgently needs N10 million for medical attention at Jaypee Hospital, India.

His friends, who formed the group HelpSavePaulcy’sLife, have raised N6 million. They are calling on Nigerians to help raise the balance.

The group stated that Paulcy is going through second stage liver cancer and first stage kidney failure but could not ascertain how he came about the illness. Medical reports made available by Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was last admitted, recommended that he should be flown to India for treatment.

Paulcy, who hails from Okigwe, Imo State, is a freelance Chinese translator and the founder of Genius Eyes International Foundation for the Hopeless. The non-governmental organisation is being funded by Nigerians in diaspora.

Speaking from Germany, Victoria Schirmer, a member of the HelpSavePaulcy’sLife fundraising team, told the reporter that Paulcy has been sick for some months. She said his friends only discovered his condition last week when he openly declared his state of health to them.

Her words: “Paulcy Nnamdi Iwuala is getting weaker by the day and needs urgent medical attention. His eyes have turned yellow. He is vomiting and urinating blood and his skin is peeling off and itching seriously.

“He is faced with an emergency that can cost his life if not attended to. He seeks help in raising the huge hospital bill, which runs into millions. He seeks help because he knows he cannot afford the sum of N10 million required for his medical treatment. I am convinced that he came to the public because he had tried every other option available to him, all to no avail.

“HelpSavePaulcy’sLife is a group of young Nigerians founded for the purpose of solicitation of funds from the general public for Paulcy’s medical bill. Through this fundraising awareness campaign, we have been able to raise more than half of the required funds. We have raised N6 million. We are hoping to get the remaining sum of N4 million.”

The Akwa Ibom lady, who resides in Germany, added that Paulcy is a nice fellow and deserves a chance among the living. According to her, his assignment on earth to make the world a better place for the downtrodden, the weak, the poor, the oppressed and the disenfranchised has not been completed. She enjoined Nigerians to come to his rescue.

“We must rise and save him. It doesn’t matter how much you give. We need your help. We can’t meet our goal without good people like you. We cannot do this alone. Let’s do it together,” she said.

Those willing to help should send donations to his First Bank account. His account name is Nnamdi Paulcy Iwuala, and his account number, 3055915880. He can be reached on 08037430179.