Fred Itua, Abuja

March 21, 2014 will forever remain indelible in the life of Bright Ojo, a young man in his mid 30’s. Ojo was walking on a pedestrian lane with three of his friends when a car appeared from nowhere, hitting them all. The driver fled.

Unfortunately, one of the victims died instantly. Ojo was lucky to get to the hospital alive with the help of a kind-hearted Nigerian. It took the effort of the doctor at the hospital to stabilise him.

As his condition deteriorated, the father of a baby boy was subsequently referred to Ondo Trauma Centre where he was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury. From there, he was moved to the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan spending the little he had while the condition remained pitiable.

An indigene of Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, he obtained his Ordinary Level certificate 6econdary School and Bachelor’s degree from Zanna Royal Academy (2001) and Ambrose Alli University (AAU) respectively. Some of his friends attest to the fact that he was one of the best in sports and academics in his school days.

Now the spinal injury has incapacitated him making him unable to walk, perform his family duties as a proud father and restrict him to a wheelchair.

He has fought with this condition alone with the help of his wife for over five years, selling all his belongings just to get a better treatment.

His predicament came as a shock to his secondary school classmates knowing how active, intelligent and smart he was during their school days.

Now, they have shouldered the responsibility with the help of some other Nigerians to ensure that he gets back on his feet.

A recent Magnetic Resonance Imagining (MRI) scan reviewed by a Neurologist Consultant at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, gave a cheerful hope. He requires an urgent surgery to be done in a hospital in Dubai.

Ojo’s life is hanging in the balance and he needs $15, 000 to get back to his feet. His family members are appealing to Nigerians for help.

The family can be reached on 08058179624.