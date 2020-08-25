Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, sentenced a 19-year-old man, John Arowosegbe, to six years imprisonment for burglary and stealing.

The defendant, Arowosegbe, was brought to court on two counts

charges of burglary and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, briefed the court

that the defendant on August 8, 2020, at about 9:00 a.m at

Idiagba Ado-Ekiti in Ado-Ekiti Magisterial district allegedly broke

and entered the dwelling of one Adedipe Olawumi Tolulope, with intent to commit felony.

The prosecutor stated that the offence was contrary to and

punishable under Section 412(1) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol. 1,

Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

Okunade, further stated that on the same date, time and place, the

defendant stole one Rechargeable Solar System, valued N20,000,

property of Aribaba Busayo Blessing, clothes valued N70,000, and bags valued N3,000, property of Adedipe Olawumi Tolulope.

The prosecutor added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The prosecutor, further briefed the court that the suspect has been

convicted of similar crime, that he came from Kabba, Kogi State, to

Ekiti State to burgle two houses in Ado-Ekiti.

The defendant, pleaded guilty to the charges in Court.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to show mercy, temper justice with mercy, adding, his problem could be

spiritual, added, being a young man, he could still be useful to the

larger society.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. C.O. Adegoke, found the defendant

guilty on both charges. She, therefore, convicted the suspect on both charges, count 1 and 2 to three years each.