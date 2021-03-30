By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Elisha James,25, for allegedly difiling four-years-old daughter of his co-tenant (Name-withheld).

The suspect who resides at Mokore Road area of Warewa, was arrested on March 29.

Ogu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said,”following the report lodged by the mother of the victim at Warewa Divisional Have,that while she went out to spread some clothes she washed at about 7:PM, she heard her four-years-old daughter crying in the room of the suspect. She stated further,that when she entered the room, she met the suspect defiling her daughter.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Warewa division, Csp Folashade Tanaruno, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested. On interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he didn’t know what came over him.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and prosecution”.