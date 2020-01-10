A 32-year-old man, Olayinka Adeyemi, who allegedly stole two male boxers’ valued N1,500 from the Alausa branch of ShopRite Supermarkets, on Friday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, also a cleaner, of No.12, Unity Road, Aboru near Ipaja, Lagos State , is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and unlawful possession of live ammunition.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on Oct. 19, 2019 at the Alausa branch of ShopRite Supermarkets.

Okwori alleged that the defendant pretended as if he wanted to buy some items.

He said that the defendant in the process stole two male boxers valued N1,500 property of Alausa branch of ShopRite Supermarkets.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant put the stolen boxers in his pocket but luck ran out of him as his action was captured by the CCTV camera installed there.

“When he was being searched, a riffle with live ammunition was found in his pocket.

“Also, the stolen item was recovered from him as well,” she said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowose, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N6, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anifowose adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for mention. (NAN)