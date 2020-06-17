A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Mohammed Zulfaralu, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping an octogenarian.

The defendant, who resides at Gidan Kwana, Kwanar Dangora Village, is facing a two-count charge of criminal trespass and rape.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that one Abubakar Yusuf of Kwanan Dangora, reported the case at Kwanan Dangora Police Division in Kano, on June 8.

He alleged that sometime in November 2019, the defendant trespassed into the house belonging to the 85-year-old mother of the complainant situated at Unguwar Rimi Kwanar Dangora, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Gawuna said that the offence contravened Sections 344 and 283 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered the remand of the defendant at a correctional centre and adjourned the case until August 1 for further mention.

NAN reports that the defendant was arrested on June 10 by the Police Command in Kano State for allegedly raping 40 women, including the 85-year-old woman. (NAN)