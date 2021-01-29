From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A 65-year-old hunter, Uche- chukwu Nweke, from Ama- nuke community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State reportedly ran amock yesterday, shot his wife and himself with a single

barrel gun and set his house ablaze. His own son, Obinna, 29, was burnt in a circum- stance .

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, CSP Haruna Mo- hammed, reads: “On January 28, 2021, there was a report

from the vigilante chairman, Aman- ike community in Awka North LGA of Anambra State that on the same date at about 3:am, a hunter, Uchechukwu Nweke ,65, of same address allegedly shot his wife Patricia Nweke, 55, with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house along with his son named Obinna Nweke aged 29, in a circumstance yet to be ascertained. Suspect equally shot himself using the same gun.”

He said police detectives attached to Achalla Police Station had visited the scene and rushed victims to Uche Hos- pital Isuanocha for medical attention where the three victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

He said that the bodies were depos- ited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy while investigation was ongoing to as- certain circumstances surrounding the incident.