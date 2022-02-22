The management of The Sun Publishing Limited, Publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun newspapers as well as the online version of the newspapers- www.sunnewsonline.com), has disowned a fake and cloned e-paper edition of the Sunday Sun of February 20, 2022, circulating on some social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram etc with the caption “ 2022 DANGOTE CEMENT PROMOTION START….”

The General Counsel/Company Secretary, Mr. Obinna Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, advised the newspapers’ teeming readers, advertisers and the public to be wary of any dealings arising from the said fake/cloned publication “as our Company shall not be held liable for any form of liability arising from the said counterfeit Sunday Sun publication.”

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, the lead story of the authentic and genuine Sunday Sun of February 20,2022 is “2023 PRESIDENCY: WHY MOVE TO LURE JONATHAN INTO APC’LL FAIL”.

“There is no doubt that the major reason behind the illegal creation and circulation of the said cloned and fake Sunday Sun is to cash in on the goodwill, acceptability, and credibility of the genuine Sunday Sun title to deceive the unsuspecting public and promote the selfish and criminal intents of those behind the criminal act.

“In view of the foregoing, we wish to inform the general public that The Sun Publishing Limited is NOT the publisher of the cloned and fake e-paper edition of Sunday Sun of February 20, 2022 with the caption “2022 DANGOTE CEMENT PROMOTION START….” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kalu said the company is not taking the infraction lightly as necessary steps are being taken, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, to unmask the criminal elements behind it and ensure that justice is served.

“For the avoidance of doubt and being misled, readers, advertisers and the public are advised to subscribe for the authentic Daily Sun, Saturday Sun and Sunday Sun e-papers via https//app.thenewspaperstand.com/publication/daily-sun,” he said.