From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The management of the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, has demanded a probe of the State Auditor-General, Folorunso Adesina over alleged irregular activities and inconsistent financial reports.

The demand was in reaction to the recommendations of the Auditor-General (AG) calling for quick replacement of the college’s Bursar, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji after the auditing carried out by the office of the AG.

Defending the Bursar, the Acting Provost, Professor Jimoh Afolabi, in a letter on behalf of the management, called for the probe of the state AG, describing the report that led to the recommendation of Bursar’s replacement as ‘unfounded.’

The letter obtained by Daily Sun was addressed to the Ministry of Education, copied the Speaker, House of Assembly, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee and Ministry of Justice.

The letter reads: “the College Management is sad over the recommendations of Auditor-General (AG) calling for quick replacement of the Bursar, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji. This is highly uncalled for. The unfounded auditing report authored by AG could be because of refusal of Bursar continued refusal of dolling out public fund, stoppage of collection of cash in the system, automation of revenue collection, not yielding to illegal instructions of the AG, adamant to undue influence of the AG on college staff and disobedience to double standards.

“It is very sad to note that the AG’s Office in a memo dated 16th January 2018 vide Ref. No.: GS/RCS/25/VL./41 personally signed by Mr Folorunso Adesina (the present Auditor-General) where he described the Bursar as a seasoned Accountant has suddenly become professional incompetent.

“Our College Bursar, Dr Oyedeji has demonstrated over the year that he is competent in managing the financial affairs of the college. We are constrained to direct the Bursar to reply to the 19 queries issued by the AG simply because the quarries violate the provision of the Public Service Rules No 030302 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Management of the College is hereby requesting and praying the Commissioner for Education and Special Adviser to Mr Governor on Education to disregard the mischievous, vendetta and report of witch-hunting, illegally compiled by the AG in respect of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun as the entire report was meant to cause crises in the College, to return the College to its inglorious day.”