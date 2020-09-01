Romanus Okoye

A 33-year-old Human Resource Manager, Oyinlola Adegoju, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged stealing of a company secret worth N20 million. Adegoju, who resides at No. 21, Anibaba, Off Owode Onirin, Mile 12, Lagos, was charged with three counts of theft, forgery and unauthorised modification of content. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendant stole business information belonging to her former employer, Advanced Concrete Technologies, between March and May, at No. 65, Allen Avenue, Ileja.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the company’s email address from [email protected]@gmail.com to [email protected], which she was not authorised to do.

“The defendant unknowingly acted and caused an unauthorised modification of the content of the company’s invoice in the computer, from the company’s name Advanced Concrete Technologies to Quantum Drive Nigeria Ltd,” the prosecutor submitted.