Chidi James,40, a manager with Paragons Technologies Limited, was docked on Wednesday at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing computer equipment worth N15 million.

James, whose house address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing, but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant with some other persons still at large committed the offences between October and November, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

He added that they committed the offences at No.1, Oshitelu St., Computer Village, Ikeja.

John said that James, who is a manager in the company, stole the computer equipment, valued at N15million from where they were kept.

He said that the equipment belonged to Paragons Technologies Limited.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The chief magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, granted James bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for mention. (NAN)