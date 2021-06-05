.

When blood pressure is high, the blood moves through the arteries more forcefully. This puts increased pressure on the delicate tissues in the arteries and damages the blood vessels.

Known as a “silent killer,” it usually doesn’t cause symptoms until there’s significant damage done to the heart. Without visible symptoms, most people are unaware that they have high blood pressure.

Below are some tips to help lower blood pressure at home:

1. Get moving

Exercising 30 to 60 minutes a day is an important part of healthy living.

Along with helping lower blood pressure, regular physical activity benefits your mood, strength, and balance. It decreases your risk of diabetes and other types of heart disease.

2. Follow the DASH diet

Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can lower your blood pressure by as much as 11 mm Ng systolic.

The DASH diet consists of eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, eating low-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish, and nuts and eliminating foods that are high in saturated fats, such as processed foods, full-fat dairy products, and fatty meats.

Limit salt intake

Keeping your sodium intake to a minimum can be vital for lowering blood pressure. When you eat too much sodium, your body starts to retain fluid. This results in a sharp rise in blood pressure.

To decrease sodium in your diet, don’t add salt to your food. One teaspoon of table salt has 2,300 mg of sodium. Use herbs and spices to add flavor instead.

4. Lose excess weight

Weight and blood pressure go hand in hand. Losing 4.5 kilograms can help lower your blood pressure.

It’s not just the number on your scale that matters. Watching your waistline is also critical for controlling blood pressure.

The extra fat around your waist, called visceral fat, is troublesome. It tends to surround various organs in the abdomen. This can lead to serious health problems, including high blood pressure.

5. Stress less

In today’s fast-paced world that’s filled with increasing demands, it can be hard to slow down and relax. It’s important to step away from your daily responsibilities so you can ease your stress.

Stress can temporarily raise your blood pressure. Too much of it can keep your pressure up for extended periods of time.

It helps to identify the trigger for your stress. It may be your job, relationship, or finances. Once you know the source of your stress, you can try to find ways to fix the problem.

You can also take steps to relieve your stress in a healthy way. Try taking a few deep breaths, meditating, or practising yoga.

When left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to serious health complications, including stroke, heart attack, and kidney damage. Regular visits to your doctor can help you monitor and control your blood pressure.

A blood pressure reading of 130/80 mm Hg or above is considered high. If you have recently received a diagnosis of high blood pressure, your doctor will work with you on how to lower it.

