Olukoya Isaac A.

As Nigerians, we feel very insecure in our own country. Terrorism, inflation, corruption, injustice – all these words can be clearly seen, heard on our TV screen and newspaper headlines! It causes severe heart break in the heart of citizens! Fear and imbalance. Millions of lives keep dying; properties worth millions been lost already, innocent people have fallen victims of this ill security. As a result of these, hypertension, heart attack, stroke has killed a lot of people; some have turned into incomplete human beings, one hand, one leg gone. One eye, one leg left.

Nigerians have witnessed and keep on witnessing this unprecedented security challenges occasioned by the activities of militants, kidnappers, violent armed robbery in all most all part of the country, political assassinations, election violence, ritual killings, Boko Haram and more recently farmers versus herdsmen clashes and banditry. Our headline news are usually like “20 people died during farmers/herders clash yesterday in Sokoto,” “the news reaching us now is that a young boy returning back home from school had been kidnapped by some unknown men,” “Boko Haram terrorist group killed 50 people before day break today, 20 others injured receiving treatment in the state hospital.”

Those social menaces when put together impinge on the security of lives and properties of not just the citizens of Nigeria but also foreigners living and foreigners planning of investing in the country. These social menace trigger off a worrisome sense of insecurity that challenge to Nigeria’s effort towards national economic development in Nigeria.

This article recommends effective leadership, good governance as a panacea to solving the problems of insecurity we face as a nation. And below are the few causes.

Weak Judicial System: People feel disturbed and terrorists feel undisturbed when criminals and terrorist can go free. A lot of people feel that money can buy freedom in Nigeria. The corrupt system proves this to be true because the law which says “no one is above the law” has not been put into practice. It is meant for the poor and not the rich as they can easily buy their freedom in Nigeria.

Porous borders: Nigerian borders are poorly guarded, individuals movement are largely untracked. As a result, there is an unchecked inflow of arms and weapons into the country which has added to the effectiveness of criminality and violence in the country. This situation is specifically more dangerous in the North East as the Federal government can’t provide enough troops to secure the border which has aided the uncontrollable influx of migrants from neighbouring countries to purvey some criminal act.

Unemployment and poverty: Unemployment and poverty among Nigerians, especially the youth is one of the major cause of violent crimes in Nigeria. Without job creations and provisions the government can’t achieve success in their fight against insecurity because terrorism has now turn into entrepreneurship. They employ both graduate and non-graduates to accomplish their mission.

Weak security system: This is a major factor contributing to the level of insecurity in Nigeria and this can be attributed to a number of factors which include inadequate funding of the police and other security agencies; lack of modern equipment, poor welfare and inadequate personnel.

Solutions:

(1) There must be a political will that will transcends all political parties or administrations to deal with all forms of immediate and foreseen insecurity threats.

(2) The government needs to put their sponsors before the law, invest in peace building and socio economic developments, youth empowerment, economic diversification and restructuring.

(3) The government should enforce new laws and make our judicial system stronger. Once a terrorist is arrested, he or she should be prosecuted immediately no matter their ethnic group, religion, backups or political post.

(4) According to Gani Adams “there are some forces behind them in three phases, those who strike in the bush, those who issue statements to back them up and those who are strategists who give instructions to those who strike and to those who issue statements.” So the best way of solving the security issues the country is facing is by coming out for the sponsors of all the terrorist groups and the executors because the executors are just messenger of the highest order. So, once sponsors are being prosecuted the terrorist will either surrender or be easily captured by the military.

(5)The government should do thorough investigation on the root causes, make arrangements with the head of each terrorist group for national conference where regional leaders, traditional, religious leaders and every other persons necessary should be present. Dialogue could be our solution; it could put an end to this. The president should think about the CONFAB conference.

In conclusion, security is all about prevention and not waiting for the crime to happen before reacting to it. Farmers-herders clashes didn’t happen before why now? Militancy, armed robbery, kidnapping and others need to be a thing of the past because we owe those coming behind us – the most vulnerable citizens in our society, – a life free of violence and fear.

Nigeria is a blessed country, blessed with wonderful people. But unfortunately, it faces a lot of problems we can’t even imagine. Therefore, the solutions to all this mess start with you and I. We can help our country! God bless Nigeria!