Joe Apu, Bamako

Anibal Aurelio Manave of Mozambique was yesterday elected as President of FIBA Africa by the General Assembly in the Malian city of Bamako for the 2019 – 2023 term.

As result, Manave became the fifth elected member of the FIBA Central Board for the four-year cycle and will join FIBA Oceania President Burton Shipley, Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, who was re-elected President of FIBA Asia, Turgay Demirel, who stays at the helm of FIBA Europe for a new mandate and Carol Callan President of FIBA Americas.

The event took place in the presence of FIBA President, Horacio Muratore, FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis; FIBA Africa President, Hamane Niang and FIBA Africa Regional Director, Alphonse Bile.

Manave, a member of the FIBA Central Board for the 2014 -2019 Term, is a Mozambican, who also served as FIBA Africa Vice-President and FIBA Africa Zone 6 President for the 2014-2019 term. He was recently appointed as president of the board for the Basketball Africa League.

Over the course of an illustrious career, he had been involved in every aspect of basketball in his country and on the African continent.