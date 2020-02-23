Leaders Manchester City and second-placed Chelsea shared the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw in an FA Women’s Super League (WSL) clash on Sunday which saw spectacular goals from six different scorers.

Manchester City stay top of the table with 40 points after 16 games, while Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league.

They remain a point behind with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Ellen White gave Manchester City the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range effort.

But midfielder So-Yun Ji put Chelsea level six minutes before the break with a deflected shot from distance.

Georgia Stanway put Manchester City back in front with a superb breakaway goal on the hour mark.

But, again, Chelsea came back as goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck could not keep out Magdalena Eriksson’s close-range header eight minutes later.

Stanway then had a penalty kick saved before Beth England’s long-distance pile-driver put Chelsea ahead for the first time.

This time it was Manchester City who dug deep to level as Hemp held off Maren Mjelde to score the final goal of a thrilling game and secure a valuable point.

At the other end of the table, Ebony Salmon’s goal 15 minutes from time gave Bristol City a 1-0 away win over Birmingham City.

The slim win moved them up to 10th in the table.

Manchester United scored an impressive 3-2 win away to Everton.

A Rianna Dean penalty kick gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Lea Le Garrec sent off in the first half for two yellow cards.

In Sunday’s late kick-off fixture, West Ham’s Adriana Leon and Martha Thomas and Liverpool’s Rachel Furness each netted a brace of goals.

The goals helped the Hammers to comfortably beat bottom side Liverpool 4-2 at home.(Reuters/NAN)