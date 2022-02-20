Manchester City have strongly condemned the abuse Phil Foden and his family suffered while backstage at a boxing match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook on Saturday evening.

Video footage has spread on social media of an altercation between unidentified members of the public and a group including the England midfielder at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Manchester City said on Sunday in a statement: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden attended the bout after playing the full 90 minutes of Manchester City’s 3-2 Premier League home defeat against Tottenham earlier on Saturday.

Brook had won the bout convincingly by sixth-round stoppage.(dpa/NAN)