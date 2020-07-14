Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team deserved an apology, after their two-year UEFA ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Guardiola had in describing the decision called the verdict a “good day for football”.

He said the club’s reputation had been damaged by the furore around allegations that they broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

He then fired back at comments from managers Jose Mourinho and Juergen Klopp.

“Jose and all the managers should know that we were damaged. We should be apologised (to).

“Because, like I said many times, if we did something wrong, we will accept absolutely the decisions by UEFA and CAS because we did something wrong,” he said in a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct, is right. Three independent judges said this,” he added.

Liverpool manager Klopp had described the CAS verdict on Monday as “not a good day for football”, but Guardiola disagreed.

“Yesterday (Monday) was a good day for football because we play with the same rules of FFP as all the clubs in Europe. All of them. (If) we break this FFP, we will be banned,” he said.

“We were damaged. The people say (said) that we cheated and lying (lied) many, many times. The presumption of innocence was not there.

“And after, when it happened and it was (found to be that we were) right, of course we are incredibly happy because we can defend what we have done on the pitch.”

Guardiola also took aim at Spanish league president Javier Tebas, a long standing critic of Manchester City, who had questioned whether CAS was the right court for deciding such matters.

“He is another one. This guy Senor Tebas must be so jealous for (of) the Premier League, the English football,” he said.

“He is incredible legal expert from what I see. So, next time we will ask in which court, which judges we have to go. He has to be a little bit worried or concerned about La Liga, (he should) focus on there.

“Normally these kind of people, when the sentence is good for him its perfect, like happened many times in Spain right now. But when the sentence is against, the problem is for the other ones,” added Guardiola.

“We will be in the UEFA Champions League next season, Senor Tebas, because what we did, we did it properly.”(Reuters/NAN)