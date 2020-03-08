Bolaji Okunola

English Premier League side, Manchester United are building their hope on former Super Eagles’ goal king, Odion Ighalo, ahead today’s league clash against archrivals, Manchester City.

The 31-year-old Ighalo, who joined the Red devils during the winter transfer, silenced his critics by scoring three goals in his first two starts for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-tutored team.

He netted the first in an Europa league clash against Belgian side, Club Brugge, before topping it with a brace against Derby County at the Round of 16 of the English F.A Cup.

The red-hot goal poacher, who is aiming for his first English Premier League goal, has receive massive support from the fans.

The support was unveiled on the club’s verified twitter handle few hours before the much awaited Manchester Derby. The club, which displayed Ighalo’s image, twitted “Goal on his #UEL debut, Goal on his #FA Cup debut @ Ighalojude is settling right in at #MUFC”.

The tweet drew over 21,000 reactions from fans as they look forward to more goals from the Nigerian soccer star.

Ighalo, who looks primed to record more playing time in today’s league match, will be aiming to inspire the Red devils to a fourth place finish.

Man U are currently maintaining the seventh position on the log, while Man City settle for second spot behind title favourite, Liverpool.