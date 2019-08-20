Emma Jemegah

History was made in the sports betting business yesterday with BetWay keeping its promise to Emeka Cephas, the winner of the N50 million price when he was paid his win.

It was an elated Cephas, who is a Manchester United fan received, during his N50 million payment at an impressive presentation ceremony at the company’s office.

The estate agent won the N50 million after betting with N13, 000 on 10 different games played over the weekend.

He said: “I thank Betway for fulfilling their promise. They have paid me to the last kobo. This is unlike my previous experience with another company who still owes me. This is my biggest winning since I’ve been forecasting, and I’m happy to have received all my money.”

According to Betway’s Marketing Manager, Lere Awokoya, this is the second biggest win. A customer actually won N58 million in 2015, now we have someone winning N50 million.

He assured that Betway is easily accessible online as customers need not go through stress.

Deputy Director/Zonal Coordinator for National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Nkiru Onuzulu, congratulated the winner, while applauding Betway for always keeping their promise.