Manchester United is preparing a bid for Leicester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

United’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is in the market for a new box-to-box midfielder this summer.

And while he’s been linked with Ajax’s ace, Donny van de Beek, Le 10 Sport said United scouts are pushing for Ndidi to be signed.

The Nigeria international’s form this season has left United scouts stunned and they have delivered glowing reports on the youngster to Solskjaer.

Solskjaer is now weighing up which midfielder to prioritise, with Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso another under consideration.

Ndidi has remained one of the most influential players in Rogers Brendan’s current squad. The Super Eagles’ midfield ace joined the Foxes from Belgium side, Genk, in January 2017 as replacement for French international, N’Golo Kante who left the club for Premier League giants, Chelsea.

The Nigerian star recently signed a new contract that is expected to keep him at Leicester until 2024, saying he’s enjoying doing well with the King Power outfit, “so no need to go anywhere.”