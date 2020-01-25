Bunmi Ogunyale

Striker Odion Ighalo is a loan target for Manchester United following Marcus Rashford’s injury.

Former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract while Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

The Nigeria international scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to the Chinese League One in 2017.

After their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the club – six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after successive defeats – are in need of ‘quality’ signings, with Paul Pogba as well as Rashford currently sidelined.

Speaking ahead of an FA Cup tie at Tranmere, Solskjaer insisted the club was still working on reinforcements in a “difficult” market.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix. And it’s not going to be like eight players in or 10 players in one transfer window,” he said.