Emma Njoku

Manchester United is reportedly set to offer Odion Ighalo a three-year deal worth €18 million (about N7.5 billion), in a bid to keep the former Super Eagles’ striker on a permanent basis.

The new deal would see the star striker earn around £100,000-a-week, which is significantly less than what Ighalo earns in the Chinese Super League where the Red Devils loaned him from Shanghai Shenhua Football Club.

Recently, the Chinese club offered Ighalo a massive pay rise that would see him pocket a staggering £400,000 per week in a desperate move to recall him from the Old Trafford.

An Italian football journalist, Nicolo Schira, disclosed that Manchester United are, however, confident of completing the permanent transfer of the Nigerian striker in the coming days with a buy-out offer to his parent club worth €15million.

Schira wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United want to sign on a permanent deal the Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo.

“Red Devils are working to buy him for €15M. For Ighalo is ready 3-years contract with a wages of €6M a year.

“#MUFC are confident to close, even if Shanghai Shenhua offer more.”

Ighalo’s parent club are reportedly prepared to table a contract extension worth around £400,000-a-week but Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson expects the United fan to remain at Old Trafford.

“I know he hasn’t played a lot of football, but when he’s come off the bench and when he has got some game time, he’s looked class,” Merson said.

“It’s a hard decision Manchester United have to make regarding his future because if you give him a contract, can he perform again next season?”

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances before professional football across the globe ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is expected back in Shanghai when his loan deal expires at the end of May, but the Premier League season is set to continue well past that date.