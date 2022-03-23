From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An international convention center is underway at the Nelson Mandela Gardens, a foremost destination spot for tourists, within the premises of Asaba Airport in Delta State.

Management of the centre said the convention center would rival the international convention centers both in Abuja and Lagos.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Initiator of the Nelson Mandela Gardens and renowned conservationist, Newton Jibunor dropped the hint in a chat with newsmen on the sidelines of a visit to the gardens by members of the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC).

“We are looking at having an international convention centre which is going to rival what you have in Lagos and Abuja, in making sure that this centre becomes the real destination for tourists.

“Coming out of the airport and stepping into where you are going to have your international convention is such a novelty, unlike if you are in Abuja where you have to travel about an hour from the airport to the convention centre.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“If you are in Lagos, you have to travel for two or even five hours from the airport to the next convention centre either in Victoria Island or Ikoyi.

“But here its within a few minutes of arrival, you are having your conference. We are working on the convention centre,” Jibunor said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said the visit by IGCC was to explore areas of collaboration between the club and the gardens.

Captain of IGCC, Larry Ossai, said they were at the gardens to inspect the facilities, adding that the potentials of the location were huge.

Ossai described the concept behind the center as great, noting that if opened to investors, it would definitely become the most sought after tourism destination spot in the country.