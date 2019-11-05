The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA General Manager, Dr Femi Osoanyintolu, has urged the crowd of sympathisers and victims of the Mandilas Lagos fire incident to remain calm and allow emergency responders to do their job. He said the crowd was preventing the responders from carrying out their jobs the way they should.

He also assure that the agency would stop at nothing in conducting a post mortem on the disaster with a view to ensuring that it does not happen again.

Speaking at the scene of the disaster which started this morning, he said: “Our job right now is to respond effectively and efficiently to the disaster and we are doing that. After we have put out the fire, we will do a sort of holistic investigation about the cause of the fire. And we are going to do a structural test concerning the building involved in this fire outbreak. But we are on top of it.

“But our people need to stop panicking; they need to allow us to work. They need to stop panicking. They need to remain calm. We have already localised the fire. We have already stopped the fire from spreading; we are going to get to the source of the fire. And we are going to put it out; they should allow us to work. We are doing it and is very co-ordinated.”