As the count-down begins to next year’s Mandilas’ 70th anniversary of doing business and providing services in Nigeria, the Group has reiterated its commitment to the economy and its teeming customers in all parts of the country.

The management has also affirmed that as part of the ongoing restructuring strides, efforts are being made to ensure that its products and services, especially in the Motors’ Division, are brought closer to the customers in order to ensure they enjoy motoring with ease.

This came to the fore recently when Mandilas Group Ltd and the retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), NNPC Retail Limited, consummated a new partnership with the opening of an ultra-modern Quick-Service Centre in Abuja.

The partnership which is set to transform the automotive aftermarket, will lead to the opening of more of such centres in parts of the country.

During the inauguration of the very first in a nationwide network of Quick Service Centres at the NNPC Mega Petrol Station on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Zone 1, Abuja, Mandilas pledged to provide the best of after-sales service and maintenance for vehicle owners in the Federal Capital Territory {FCT}.

Not surprisingly, NNPC top officials at the event disclosed that Mandilas, which is the foremost dealer of Toyota vehicles and the sole franchisee of the Carrier residential and industrial air-conditioners brand in Nigeria, was selected for the partnership after a rigorous research for a top notch auto after-sales service provider.

In his remarks, Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Sir Billy Okoye, called on Nigerians to enjoy the efficient services offered by the well-equipped NNPC/Mandilas Service Centre.

Okoye said the service centre is strategically located to provide quick and efficient service for automobile users within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Addressing the guests, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mandilas Group Ltd, Ola Debayo-Doherty, stated that considering the Group’s experience as a provider of quality vehicles and excellent after-sales service for almost 70 years, NNPC couldn’t have had a better partner for the Quick-Service Centres.

“We are continuously evolving to meet current market demands and to provide quality service to Nigerians. Our commitment to Nigeria is unrivalled. In approximately 70 years in the automobile industry through the ups and downs of the macro and micro business dynamics, we remain resolute in our belief in Nigeria and Nigerians,” Debayo-Doherty remarked.

The Mandilas Group CEO further commended NNPC for launching a range of lubricants, which she believed would provide refreshing options to the market in addition to reinforcing the trust of Nigerians in the vision and mission of the corporation.

The General Manager, Sales and Marketing, NNPC Retail Limited, Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda, who also spoke at the event, described the opening of the centre as a special moment, assuring that the facility would be replicated in all the NNPC Retail Stations across the country.

“It was a whole lot of research, a whole lot of brainstorming, a whole lot of documentation because we have to make sure that we abide by all rules, regulations, and ensure due diligence is carried out. We have to ensure that we get a top-notch company that provides such services and at the end of the day we were able to select Mandilas as our partner” she said.

Aliyuda noted that with the opening of the service centre, the station has become a full-time, one-stop shop for retail petrol station and quick service station, adding that motorists can now drive into the service centre to carry out a quick service on their vehicles.

She noted that the company recently unveiled its brand of lubricant which shall also be used for the servicing in the centres.

“Now, Nigerians can drive into any NNPC Retail stations to carry out quick service at the NNPC/Mandilas Lube Bay Service centre” she added.

According to her, plans have been concluded to open service centres in all NNPC Retail stations across the country. Four more service stations are to be commissioned for business before the end of the year, she disclosed.

Also present at the opening ceremony was the General Manager, Mandilas Motors, Kemi Koyejo, who described the concept of quick-service facilities as modern and innovative, stressing that it would help reinforce the reputation of Mandilas as the foremost after-sales service provider in the Nigerian auto market.

Koyejo said the partnership with the NNPC on quick-service is a little foretaste of what Mandilas has in store for its customers nationwide in line with its reputation of delivering excellent service.

Centre Co-ordinator in charge of the newly unveiled Abuja service centre, Mr. Samuel Solate, said the service centre is fully equipped with all necessary equipment to undertake services for any kind of vehicle as quickly as possible. “More importantly, we run diagnosis on vehicles using our multi-purpose diagnostic tool, with that we are able to detect faults in vehicles and effect necessary repairs” he added.

Motorists in the FCT can drive into the Mandilas Quick Service Centre for routine maintenance, quick oil change, wheel balancing and alignment, inflating and gauging of tyres, air conditioner repairs and servicing.

According to the Solate, motorists will enjoy a new level of service delivery as the service centre not only parades highly trained technicians but is also stocked with auto parts, especially service items such as oil filter, brake pads, fuel filter, air filter, among others.

He however, noted that if a vehicle is found to require major repairs, it would be taken to the Mandilas Abuja Auto Workshop in the Wuse area of the FCT for comprehensive attention.

Outside the partnership, Mandilas has been operating quick Service Centres in Lekki and Ikeja, both in Lagos.