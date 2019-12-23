One week after Mandilas Group Ltd and the retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Retail Limited, inaugurated the first Quick-Service Centre in Abuja, the partners have opened another one at the NNPC Mega Station on Afred Rewane Street in Ikoyi, Lagos.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday, the managements of Mandilas and NNPC were confident that the new facility would provide fast and efficient after-sales support to vehicle owners in Lagos.

Addressing the guests, Mandilas Group Chief Executive Officer, Ola Debayo-Doherty, assured of the commitment of the company to the provision of prompt quality service at the centre – drawing from its rich experience and expertise as Nigeria’s foremost after-sales service provider.

Debayo-Doherty pledged that in line with the in-house slogan of “making your life just a little easier,” Mandilas was working continuously to provide its numerous customers with the best service, using its highly skilled personnel which would be deployed to the Qiuck-Service Centre.

Disclosing that Mandilas was glad “to have been chosen to partner with NNPC Retail Ltd here,” she explained that, the centre was designed to provide fast and quality service to customers, stressing that both partners had come a long way in their desire to render satisfactory service to the public.

“As we push forward in our pursuit to make quality service available, we reiterate our commitment to delivering quality auto care to Nigerians. For approximately 70 years, Mandilas has been at the forefront of providing excellent auto service, repairs and maintenance backed by experienced and efficient technicians. This further gives credence to Mandilas being the right partner to NNPC in bringing service closer to the people,” the Mandilas Group CEO stated.

Debayo-Doherty also used the opportunity to commend NNPC for launching a range of lubricants for Nigerians, which would be the products to be used by Mandilas’ technicians at the quick service centre.

In his remarks earlier, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Billy Okoye, explained that the mega station concept was one-stop shop, designed to meet all the needs of motorists, ranging from refuelling, restaurant, mini-mart, and car wash, to the latest addition, the Mandilas Quick Service Centre, among others.

He said the service centre is strategically located to provide quick and efficient service for automobile users within the Ikoyi axis.

Commending guests who witnessed the inauguration of the Ikoy quick Service Centre, the General Manager, Mandilas Motors, Kemi Koyejo urged motorists to take advantage of the centre to cater for their maintenance needs.

Koyejo listed services the centre would be rendering as attending to immediate mechanical and electrical needs, air-conditioner service, wheel alignment, and oil change using the new NNPC Nitro engine oil range.

A leading brand in Nigeria’s automobile industry and the best after-sales service provider for about 70 years, Mandilas said it was looking forward to the relationship with NNPC “growing in leaps and bounds.’