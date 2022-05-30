Sadio Mane has reportedly decided to bring his six-year stay at Liverpool to an end this summer, adding to Jurgen Klopp’s woes after their defeat in the Champions League final by Real Madrid on Saturday night.
In the lead up to the final in Paris, reports suggested Mane may leave the club for Bayern Munich but he refused to be drawn into the speculation until the match had been played.
But, while Sportsmail understands Mane is yet to tell Liverpool specifically that he wants to leave this summer, reports claim he has decided his future lies away from the club.
It is also understood that it will also take an offer of more than £35million – what is being quoted by German reports – for the Reds to do business with Bayern Munich.
