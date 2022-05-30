Sadio Mane has reportedly decided to bring his six-year stay at Liverpool to an end this summer, adding to Jurgen Klopp’s woes after their defeat in the Champions League final by Real Madrid on Saturday night.

In the lead up to the final in Paris, reports suggested Mane may leave the club for Bayern Munich but he refused to be drawn into the speculation until the match had been played.

But, while Sportsmail understands Mane is yet to tell Liverpool specifically that he wants to leave this summer, reports claim he has decided his future lies away from the club.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It is also understood that it will also take an offer of more than £35million – what is being quoted by German reports – for the Reds to do business with Bayern Munich.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .