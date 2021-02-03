Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has picked Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi in his dream team consisting of players he hasn’t played with in his career.

The Senegalese star wasted no time in naming Ndidi when he was asked to pick his dream midfielder, something that came as a surprise to the host of the interview.

“Ndidi for me. He has the ability to screen the defence and give the attack confidence to mount pressure. He is one player who has improved over the course of the season and years,” Mane said.

His choice of Ndidi over Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Ghana will no doubt reignite the debate about who is the best African defensive midfielder between the duo although many tip Partey ahead of Ndidi.

Ndidi on his part has grown into one of the most respected midfielders in the English Premier League particularly the last two seasons under Brendan Rodgers.