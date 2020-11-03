Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following alleged mysterious disappearance of manhood in Daudu community of Guma Local Government area of Benue State, some angry youths in the area have set a church ablaze after they fingered the founder of the church in the dastardly act.

The church known as Divine Shadow Church is said to be owned by one Prophet Joshua Uhembe whom the youths are alleging is responsible for the mysterious disappearance of manhoods in the village.

Similarly, another man identified as Noah Saka is also accused of conniving with Prophet Uhembe to mastermind the disappearance of male genital organs in the Daudu community.

Recall that our Correspondent had reported that the angry youths protested last week after they alleged the mysterious disappearance of genitals of no fewer than six men in the last few weeks in the community.

The youths had further alleged that the traditional ruler in the area did not do anything about the matter even after they reported to him, a development which they noyed, left them with no choice than to take to the streets in protest.

A source from the area who simply identified himself as Terwase disclosed to our reporter by telephone that the Tuesday burning of the church wad a follow up to Saturday’s protest.

“The youths said there had been cases of penis disappearance in Daudu in the past few weeks. As at the last count, six persons were said to have had their penis disappear in a mysterious manner”.

“Not satisfied, the youths in the wee hours of yesterday (Tuesday) burnt down the church belonging to Prophet Uhembe, whom the community suspected is instrumental to the criminal act ravaging the community.

Terwase noted that the attitude of the Prophet Uhembe and Noah Saka had put fear in the people especially men who now find it difficult to move freely in the community for fear of having their manhood removed mysteriously.

“We are surprised that someone who calls himself a man of God will stoop so low to removing private parts of men for ritual purposes.

“The youths have done this to serve as deterrent to other people who may have such wicked intensions. We believed that if he (Uhembe) is not stopped, the may extend his activities unto women too,” Terwase noted.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report saying some youths in the area actually burnt down the church.

Anene however noted that some suspects were also arrested for what she tagged as “destruction of public property” adding that, “if you allege that somebody took your manhood, it’s not a justification for you to go and destroy his property.

The PPRO who insisted that there is need for due process to be followed in everything said while the alleged victims are at the hospital to confirm the truth about the disappearance of their manhood, those who burnt down the church would be handled and made to face the wrath of the law.

Asked if Uhembe and Saka are in police custody, the PPRO said she was yet to be briefed about that.