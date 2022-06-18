As the 14th edition of Dreams Models Next International competition debuts, Destiny Mankwe has expressed joy at being among the 10 shortlisted contestants, saying it’s his dream come true and a steppingstone to success.

While urging his teeming fans to keep supporting him, Mankwe, who is also a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, believes he can win the competition.

The Ebonyi State indigene, however, said his modeling career path has not been an easy one. According him, he received his first break as a teenager with Tonix World of Fashion, Benin, Edo State in 2013/2014, and took part in runway shows and other modeling competitions.

“I felt excited and glad that I was shortlisted among the top 10 in Dreams Models Next International competition 2022/2023. Honestly, I felt my dreams were beginning to unfold. I faced many challenges, even discouragement before getting into the top 10. It wasn’t easy convincing my fans to vote for me. They all believed I wasn’t serious, but when they saw proofs that I wasn’t joking, I started having support from many of them,” he said.

