From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has predicted manpower crisis in health sector because of growing shortage of health workers offering services in the hospitals.

The umbrella body of Vice Chancellors in Nigeria, lamented a situation where thousands apply to study medicine in universities in Nigeria, and less than 10 per cent are accepted, majorly due to low carrying capacity of the Universities and other challenges.

It disclosed that in 2019, over 436,799 candidates applied to study medicine in Nigerian universities with only 30,111 spaces available.

Secretary General of CVCNU, Prof.Yakubu Ochefu, told journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, that a partnership has been secured with universities in Egypt to initiate medical mobility exchange programmes and address the problem of low carrying capacity of medical education studies in Nigerian universities.

Ochefu described the situation as real crisis, adding that it necessitated the partnership with the universities in Egypt and the use of road map on medical mobility exchange programmes provided by the Association of African Universities (AAU).

He said the VCs are seriously concerned about the development, and had decided to take steps at the level of National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant levels to avert the manpower crisis the may befall Nigeria.

The CVCNU Secretary General said: “Part of what we are doing is working with the AAU through their North Africa Regional Office and in partnership with the government of Egypt to initiate medical mobility exchange programme between Egyptian universities and Nigerian universities.

“As you may well know, the Egyptians have helped set up several medical schools in Nigeria such as in Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto in the past. What we are now trying to do is to extend that relationship to as many universities as possible.

“We are working with them for exchange and training of staff, exchange of learning materials and postgraduate students in medical studies. We believe that with the help of the Egyptians, we should be able to reduce this dreadful figures that we have, substantially, in the next five years.

Photo caption:

Secretary General of AAU, Prof. Olusola Oyewole and Secretary General of CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu during the meeting in Abuja.