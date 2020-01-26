Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man whose manhood was alleged to have disappeared in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Thursday after buying tiger-nut from a Hausa fruit hawker was said to have been restored.

The incident happened on Oboro Street by Niger when a man stopped a Hausa fruit hawker to buy tiger nut.

Reports had it that the man after buying the tiger nuts and was about going into his shop to get money to pay for what he bought when the Hausa man touched his cloth in pretence he was removing a stain from the cloth.

It was gathered that immediately after the touch on his cloth; the man noticed some changes inside of him, touched his penis and discovered it had disappeared.

The man reportedly raised the alarm and the Hausa man was caught and when people pleaded with him to restore the man’s manhood, he could not, saying that “the penis is very far and cannot be returned”.

Police were alerted and they took the Hausa man and his victim to the police headquarters on Bende road in Umuahia.

At the police station, the hawker was said to have restored the penis of the young man whose wife was recently delivered of a baby.

An eyewitness who did not want his name in print said before now, he used to think that stories about manhood missing were fallacies until the one that happened on Thursday in Umuahia.