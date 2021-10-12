From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A middle-aged man, Aminu Inuwa, has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of his wife Safara’u Mamman,

Inuwa, whose age was not given in court, was sentenced to death by a Kano High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na abba.

He was accused of slaughtering his wife with a knife, an action which eventually led to her death.

The convict who lives at Gwazaye Quarters Dorayi Babba, however insisted on his innocence of the charge

While reading his judgement, the Presiding Judge explained that the prosecution has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Barrister Lamido Sorondinki, had informed the court that the accused committed the offence on April 2, 2019 at Gwazaye Quarters with Dorayi Babba Kano.

Sorondinki revealed that on the said date the man had disagreed with his wife, Safara’u Mamman.

“In the process the defendant slit her throat with a sharp kitchen knife and buried her in an uncompleted room in his house situated at Dorayi Babba Kano” he stated.

The prosecution presented three witnesses and six exhibits against the defendant.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

The defense counsel, Barrister Mustafa Idris, had produced one witness to the court to defend his client in court.

