From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Late Emmanuel Akuki was murdered on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at about 10:30pm, at Nasarawa Estate, Makurdi, Jos Road, in the house of his in-law, Mr Agyo Ismaila Ewa.

Before his death, Emmanuel was described as humble, respectful and loyal to his friends, family and neighbours.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The late Emmanuel, who was born into the family of Dauda Ovedoh as the only son of Asakio town of Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State, was born on September 24,1988.

He was a post graduate student with Bachelor of Science (Bsc) degree in Psychology from the Nasarawa State University Kefi. His love for knowledge of human behaviour made him to continued with Masters degree in forensic and correctional psychology.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Narrating the tragedy to Daily Sun a police officer, Hashimu Mohammed, in charge of mounting troops, Nasarawa police command, and a resident in the area where the incident happened, explained that the incident happened during the hours of 10:30pm.

“I was about performing my ablution to pray at about 10:30pm when I received a call that they found a dead body around the premises of the in-law of the late Emmanuel.”

He said the diseased, who was not living in the estate, was asked by his elder sister to go to her house to do some chores for her when he met his

untimely death.

“Emmanuel does not live in this estate. We heard that his elder sister, who travelled to Abuja called him to go to her flat and help her start the

generator, so that the items in the freezer would be preserved, as there was no electricity.

“So, after starting the generator, he left it for about three hours and noticed that the items in the freezer were already frozen, then he decided

to go out and put the generator off to enable him retire to his bed when he was attacked by the assailants who stabbed him on his neck before

strangling him to death,” the source said.

The police officer said the late Emmanuel was murdered with a dagger and a stick, suspecting a one man attack, but was overpowered with the weapon used to hit the back side of his head and a dagger used to pierce his throat.

Speaking with the father of the late Emmanuel, retired police inspector Dauda Akuki Oveydo, 70 years of age, explained that he was with his late son on the day his elder sister, who was at Abuja on a business trip with her husband and children, called him and pleaded that he should help her with some domestic work at her residence.

Speaking with the mother of the deceased, Monica Dauda, 66, expressed shock over the death of her only son, appealing to security agencies to dig out facts that led to the death of her only son.

“To lose someone so special is really hard to bear. It’s unbelievable that you are no longer here. You left us far too early before your time; you never had the chance to fulfil all those dreams in your heart,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .