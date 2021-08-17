From Ndubuisi Orji, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Gyang Bere, Jos, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, expressed sadness over the death of former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu, who was a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) died in Abuja on Monday.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Mantu’s death was a huge loss to the opposition party and the country at large.

The opposition party stated that in honour of Mantu, its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting scheduled for yesterday, would now hold today.

The PDP said Mantu played key roles in stabilising the Senate for greater legislative productivity.

“Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels.”

•He lived dedicated life of service –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement commiserated with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of the former deputy Senate president, who dedicated most of his life to service of his people.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.

•He’ll be sorely missed –Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu described Mantu as a painful loss.

Stressing that the deceased was a consummate politician, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Mantu to nation building in various capacities.

He noted that the deceased was a detrabilised Nigerian, who carved a niche for himself in the political space.

“ He was a selfless and compassionate politician. The deceased was a notable figure in the political circle in Nigeria. He was humble, urbane and easy-going.

“The late Mantu will be sorely missed.”

Kalu commiserated with family, friends and political associates and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus.

•Atiku: He was a friendly soul

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said he received with shock and deep regrets, the loss of Mantu, who he described as a seasoned Nigerian politician.

The former vice president said his association with Mantu dated back to the era of military guided political transition programmes.

“Mantu was very central in the management of the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature in those difficult years of learning the nuances of democratic practice,” he said.

•Plateau mourns ex-deputy Senate president,

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, described Mantu’s death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria at large.

“Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation.

“He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involvement and also had a great connection with the youths whom he mentored not only in politics, but in other fields, especially service to humanity,” he said.

•Nigeria has lost true democrat –Ortom

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a statement, by his media aide, lamented that Mantu died at a time the country urgently needs the wise counsel and experience of statesmen to help it overcome the current security and economic challenges.