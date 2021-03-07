Barely a week to the start of the 2021 U17 African Cup Of Nations in Morocco, former head coach of the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets Garba Manu has analysed group B that consist of Nigeria, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Manu who won the U17 world cup for Nigeria in 2013 was also in charge of the team in 2019 in Brazil where Nigeria failed to go beyond round of 16.

He urged the Nigeria side to approach the game with all seriousness if they want to go far in the tournament.

” All the teams have different type of play. Tanzania comes from high altitude they run throughout the match and doesn’t get tire, they can cause problem.

“Algeria are always tactical, North Africa teams scored their goals through crosses, either header, jabbing. Most importantly finishing with headers.

The most dangerous team in that group is Congo. They are an aggressive team, highly technical and tall, they are very good side, they move the ball quickly. If you approach them slowly the can knock you down.