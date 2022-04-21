By Merit Ibe

Manufacturers have bemoaned the steady collapse of the national grid, calling on government to fix the obsolete facility.

Expressing disappointment, they noted that the country has passed the stage and should be moving forward instead of deteriorating.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

They said the escalating energy costs, alongside poor power supply from the national grid have consequences for the economy as these are reflected in the high production and operating costs, high haulage costs due to diesel prices as well as potential suspension of operations for businesses that are unable to pass the costs to the consumers.

Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Apapa branch, Frank Onyebu, finds it difficult to understand why the country should be experiencing the embarrassing situation at this level.

“It’s something I can’t understand. I think we have passed this stage. Suddenly everything is just going like 100 years back.”

He noted that industries were paying their bills despite inefficiencies in the system of the DisCos.

“We still pay whatever bills we are given. So, I see no reason we should be suffering this. It’s frustrating.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

This epileptic power supply is forcing a lot of manufacturers out of the country for better business environment and steady power supply, while some are closing shop.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Whatever needs to be fixed should be done on time. As the chairman of a branch of manufacturers, the association is losing people and industries we can rely on.

“As an industrialist, it’s painful we have been talking about supplying power not just for industrialists but for the entire nation. I think we should be getting better and moving forward but it looks like we are moving backwards. There is absolutely no reason we should be experiencing incessant collapse of the national grid.

“Some people are complaining that the GenCos are not being paid, don’t know if it’s a deliberate plan to let government feel their importance.

“The grid lines are obsolete. With the kind of money the country has spent on electricity generation and transmission, we should be having top notch power generation lines now. I don’t know how we can continue this way.

On his part, Chairman, Abia /Imo states, MAN, Dr Jude Eluma, noted that the collapse was destroying the economy and reducing productivity which is almost zero.

“Its consequence is inestimable. The endless power crisis rocking the nation and the series of complete collapse of the national grid have brought consequential socio-economic hardship to the people, hitting manufacturers even harder and speedily facilitating lock up of the gate of manufacturing in Nigeria.”

Before the shameful collapse, manufacturers witnessed high flight in the cost of diesel and petrol, when available which has led some manufacturers to shut down.