From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Sani Haruna, has said that a manufacturing-based economy oriented towards youths offers a long-lasting solution to Nigeria’s current security and socio-economic challenges.

He stressed that all the countries that had recorded economic growth did it through creativity, application of intellect, knowledge and technical know-how and not from their natural resources.

Prof Haruna made the remarks while declaring open the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution (NASU) regular meeting of the Research and Projects Trade Group Council(RPTGC) held at NASENI headquarters in Abuja.

He insisted that most of the developed countries of the world had no natural resources but had evolved into enviable economies through investment in research and development or by the discreet use of technologies to explore other nations’ natural resources.

Expressing his gratitude to NASU for choosing NASENI to host its meeting, the EVC/CE of NASENI said the meeting of research and development institutions is the singular solution to insecurity, lack of infrastructure and poverty eradication.

He further added that all materials for the construction of roads, the building of infrastructure are based on technical know-how. “We can eradicate poverty if we look beyond our natural resources and work with research and development institutions.

Prof Haruna urged NASU to continue to tow the path of peace in solving all disputes as it was the only way to get the government to do more than what they promised as well as support research and development projects of their various institutions.

In his address, the Deputy President of NASU, Comrade Henry Okoyomon said that the regular meeting, no doubt, would afford the union the opportunity to rub minds on very topical issues bordering on welfare and well-being of members with a view to improving their standard of living.

On insecurity, Prof Haruna said the current situation in the country was alarming and disturbing and called on the Federal Government to take drastic measures in addressing the issue and other challenges such as inadequate power supply, bad roads, and the imminent fuel subsidy removal, amongst others.

