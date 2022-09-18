From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi branch, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has expressed optimism that the manufacturing sector has great prospect of helping Nigeria to improve and overcome its present challenges.

She said that challenges such as inconsistent and unfavourable government policies, multiple taxation, poor access to cheaper funding and forex, insecurity and poor infrastructure among others could be overcome by manufacturers who have continued to show hope and confidence for the future prosperity of the country.

Chukwudozie, wife of president of Dizzy conglomerate, who took over as the 11th chairman during the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of MAN Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi branch held in Enugu, said her administration would tackle the challenges with her six-point agenda which she called “MRS MAN agenda.”

She said in her acceptance speech at the AGM whose theme was: “The Declining Ethical Values and Cultures of the 60’s and 70’s in Today’s Current Clime Causes, Effects and Solutions,” said top on the agenda is to create a strong cohesion within members and double the membership base.”

She said: “To identify key intervention areas and impact opportunities to be pursued by the association, in a bid to enhance the operational efficiency of its members and ensure that they are able to optimise economies of scale that come from shared infrastructure and services.”

The National President of MAN, Mr Mansur Ahmed, in his address, commended the new chairman, assuring that the national body would adopt her six-point agenda nationally.

The president said, “We must partner and work closely with other stakeholders to ensure local or national policies support the manufacturing sector to create wealth, employment opportunities and national growth.

In his address earlier, the out gone chairman of the branch, Mr Anietom Igweobi, congratulated Chukwudozie for her emergence and assured her administration maximum support to succeed.

Igweobi said that he believed that the resilience and doggedness of Chukwudozie would definitely move the branch to a greater height, and thanked Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, for delivering the theme lecture of the AGM.