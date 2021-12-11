From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Several residents of GRA, Sabo, a densely populated community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State cheated death and kidnapping following the aggressive bandits’ invasion of the community between 12:30 – 3:00 am of Saturday.

But, the attack was repelled following the swift intervention of military personnel and members of joint task force deployed to the area, sources said.

“We lost sleep earlier today as we saw gunfire rendering the air. The bandits came between 12:30 am but soldiers came and confront them. The gun duel continue for about two hours before they finally retreated into the forest.

“What we are yet to understand is how they could come to the GRA without crossing the bypass behind Kaduna Refinery and (KRPC) Petrochemical Company” a source queried in confidence.

Information had it that the three persons earlier abducted were freed when it was obvious they may not be able to escape with them.

Another source disclosed that the criminal elements must have been working with informants as they forcefully gained access into a particular house who’s occupant was not around but later set the house ablaze in disappointment.

This attack was becoming a recurring decimal in this axis of Kaduna town leaving the residents in confused state as to what the government was doing to avoid repetition.

GRA Sabo, Juji, Angwan Gimbiya, Agwan Bulus, Oil village, Angwan Ayaba are communities in the same axis of the town that have similar stories of bandits’ invasion or passage in recent times.

Reacting, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab noted that, the bandits are no longer afraid of the government, hence, their boldness to keep launching attacks in the same area virtually on a daily basis.