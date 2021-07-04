From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Many persons have been killed and injured by a fully loaded gas tanker on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after it suffered a brake failure.

The incident occurred at Bode Market, Molete, when the truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reportedly lost control and rammed into the market, famous for selling of herbs.

Eyewitness account revealed that the tanker was moving from Idi-Arere towards Molete, when it lost control, veered off into the market and wreaked the havoc.

The tanker also vandalised some cars on the road before it finally came to a halt in the market in an upside-down position.

But the number of people that lost their lives and those that were injured have not been ascertained. One of the eyewitnesses said he counted five dead bodies, while another person said he counted 10 dead bodies.

According to an eyewitness, “The gas tanker was moving from Idi-Arere side to Molete. But it suffered brake failure. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the tanker overran some traders. About 10 people died instantly after they we’re crushed by the tanker.

“I can tell you that scores were injured. I advise the residents to keep far distance as the tanker could explode anytime if the situation is not well managed by the fire service.”

But security operatives and men of the Oyo State Fire Service are at the scene of the accident, making efforts to put the situation under control.

