Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Security staff, a driver and some commuters miraculously escaped death at Ogidi near Onitsha in Anambra State when a tanker fully loaded with diesel rammed into the fence of a hotel building before bursting into flames.

The tanker driver, his motor boy, other vehicles, passersby and security staff of the hotel managed to escape unhurt.

An eyewitness to the incident said the tanker had suddenly lost control, collapsed and crashed into the fence of Residency Hotel and sparked fire, causing the driver, the motor boy and everybody around the vicinity to scamper for safety.

There were no inflammatory structures close to the tanker and passersby were able to stop other vehicles from getting close to prevent the fire from spreading.

The quick response from men of the state fire service and sudden rainfall within the period of the incident all combined to quench the fire.

There was cause for celebration when the fire was quenched with no record of casualties, while effort was quickly made to remove the tanker to avoid traffic blocking the road.

Reacting to the accident, the Chairman of Residency Hotel, High Chief Emeka Ken Nwabueze (Ajie Okpala Ogidi), thanked God for saving the situation.

‘God in his mercies sent down the rain that quenched the fire and through the efforts put up by fire service. Let me appreciate the efforts of the fire service operatives for their quick response,’ he said.