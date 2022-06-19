From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Many people feared dead in Umuahia, the Abia State capital following the collapse of an uncompleted 3-storey building in the area Sunday morning.
The building located at Ahiaeke, along Ikot Ekpene road by Ahiaeke Community Market, Umuahia, collapsed, reportedly trapping many construction workers, some of whom are feared dead.
A community leader who spoke with journalists over the incident revealed that the building has been under construction since the 90’s.
